US Expresses Concern Over IAEA Report About North Korea Reprocessing Nuclear Fuel

After the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday expressed "serious concern" about North Korea's nuclear programme, the United States said it is closely monitoring the development of the Korean peninsula. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, head of intelligence for the US Indo-Pacific Command, dubbed Pyongyang's nuclear activity as "deeply concerning" and said the current administration is reviewing its North Korea policy.

Read: South Korea's Moon Jae-in Says Olympics Could Be Chance To Restart US-North Korea Talks

"The DPRK’s nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern. The continuation of the DPRK’s nuclear programme is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable. I call upon the DPRK to comply fully with its obligations under Security Council resolutions, to cooperate promptly with the Agency in the full and effective implementation of its NPT Safeguards Agreement and to resolve all outstanding issues," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had said in a statement on Monday.

Read: US Court Awards $2.3 Billion To USS Pueblo Crew Held Hostage By North Korea In 1968

'Could raise tensions with North Korea'

Studeman, during an online event on Tuesday, warned of renewed tensions with North Korea if IAEA's conclusion that Pyongyang is reprocessing nuclear fuel is true. Studeman said Pyongyang's activity may be directed towards attracting the new administration's attention, which they may use as leverage to force the United States into revoking sanctions. Studeman said Biden's government is conducting a review of North Korea policy.

Read: North Korea's Defector Went Undetected For Hours As He Took Six-hour Swim To South: Report

Earlier, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump failed to reach a consensus with North Korea on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Media reports suggest that Pyongyang never stalled its nuclear programme even after two meetings with Donald Trump in 2019. The new Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed the Senate in January that Biden's administration will conduct the review of North Korea policy to look for ways to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

Read: North Korea Tried To Obtain COVID Vaccine Info By Hacking Into Pfizer: Report

