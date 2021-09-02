US Extends Ban On American Passports For Travel To North Korea Over 'serious Risks'

US President Joe Biden's administration has decided to extend a Trump-era ban on using US passports to travel to North Korea for another year.

The ban was first imposed in 2017 by then secretary of state Rex Tillerson following the death of American student Otto Warmbier who suffered severe injuries in North Korean detention. It has been expanded every year since then.

Concerns over US ban

In a Federal Register notice to be published on Thursday, the State Department announced it will extend the travel restriction until 31 August 2022. As a result of the initial ban and its extension, human rights organisations have voiced worry about the impact the prohibition has had on giving relief to North Korea, which is one of the world's most economically deprived countries.

An American passport cannot be used to travel to or from North Korea or via it without being specially authorised by the US Department of State. This type of approval will only be given by the State Department when there is a compelling national interest involved.

'Serous risk' for Americans travelling to North Korea

The US Department of State said it is extending the ban as "there continues to be a serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals."

"The Department of State has determined there continues to be a serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting an imminent danger to their physical safety," the department said in the notice. “Accordingly, all U.S. passports shall remain invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless specially validated for such travel under the authority of the secretary of state."

During a North Korea tour, Warmbier was arrested for reportedly trying to steal a propaganda poster in January 2016 as he was about to leave the country. This led to him being charged with subversion, and he was sentenced to fifteen years. US officials learned in June 2017 that Warmbier had suffered significant injuries while in North Korean detention, and President Donald Trump's administration sent a mission to repatriate him.

After returning to the United States, Warmbier became comatose and succumbed to his injuries in Cincinnati. As a result, Tillerson banned the use of American passports for travel to North Korea shortly thereafter.

