US Marine F-35B Fighter Jet Crashes In California After Clashing With Refuelling Tanker

A United States Marine fighter jet F-35B crashed on September 30 after making contact with a refuelling aircraft KC-130J during mid-air refuelling. The incident took place at around 4 p.m. Pacific time and the pilot of the fighter jet ejected successfully and is being treated for injuries.

Refuelling tanker safe

Meanwhile, all crew members of the KC-130J were reported safe by the Marine Corps in a statement on Wednesday after it made an emergency landing at Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

"At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refuelling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B," the Marines said in a statement.

"The KC-130J is on deck in the vicinity of Thermal Airport. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe," 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

The F-35B fighter jet crashed in Imperial County, California. The Marines informed that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation and updates will be provided as it becomes available.

