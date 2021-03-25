US: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Proposes Reform To Internet Law To Tackle Misinformation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Thursday proposed reforms to Section 230 of the constitution to tackle the flow of misinformation. In written testimony to the House subcommittee, Zuckerberg said Congress should bring transparency, accountability to the processes by which companies make and enforce their rules. Section 230 of the US constitution frees social media companies from legal liabilities over the content published on their platforms.

“Ultimately it is up to Congress and the new Administration to chart the path forward. Facebook stands ready to be a productive partner in the discussion about Section 230 reform—as well in important and urgent conversations about updating the rules for privacy, elections, and data portability.,” Zuckerberg said in written testimony before a House subcommittee on Communications and Technology. READ | Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans

Zuckerberg's proposal garners wrath of lawmakers

This is not the first time Zuckerberg has proposed changes to Section 230 as earlier he had suggested more transparency around content moderation policies. In 2020, during a Congressional hearing, Facebook's CEO had called for reform of the law but maintained that it is vital to free speech. However, critics alleged that changes to the law would benefit Facebook as it will help the company eliminate its competitors. Google’s Sundar Pichai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey also stressed the importance of the law, saying it helps small businesses a lot more than big tech giants.

Both Democrats and Republicans have criticised Zuckerberg’s suggestions, saying he knows that rolling back Section 230 will cement Facebook’s position as the most dominant social media platform. According to Politico, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, who herself had suggested revocation of Section 230, has dubbed Zuckerberg’s proposal of reform as “self-serving”.

Apart from Mark Zuckerberg, CEOs of Google and Twitter will also testify before a joint hearing at about 12pm (local time) on March 25. The hearing is entitled, "Disinformation Nation: Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation".

(Image Credit: AP)