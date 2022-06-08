US Family Sues Meta, Accuses Instagram Of Being Responsible For Daughter’s Eating Disorder

Social media over the years has become a platform that allows end number of users to showcase their talent. But, what if it becomes a reason for somebody's eating disorder or leads somebody towards self-harm? Recently, a family from the US sued Meta over a strange reason in a lawsuit that heavily cites leaked Facebook Papers.

The victim, Alexis Spence's lawyers claimed that her “addictive” use of Instagram caused her to also suffer from self-harm and thoughts of suicide over several years. Moreover, the lawsuit, filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California, brings up the Facebook Papers, internal company documents that state its research shows that Instagram had a significant mental-health impact on teenage girls. As per Independent, in Late 2021, a Facebook whistleblower opened up thousands of internal Meta documents to United States Securities Exchange Commission and Congress alleging that Instagram targeted tweens calling them “herd animals” who “want to find communities where they can fit in.”

'Meta responsible for Alexis' hospitalization due to depression, anxiety, and anorexia', says court papers

The lawsuit states that Alexis, who is now 19, first set up an Instagram account when she was 11, despite the social media platform’s age of use being 13. Court papers state that Alexis used to be “confident and happy” but has been hospitalized with depression, anxiety, and anorexia and is in recovery because of the harmful content and features Instagram relentlessly promoted and provided to her in its effort to increase engagement.

As per Independent, the founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center, Matthew P Bergman siad, “You look at the extensive research that it (Meta) performed, they knew exactly what they were doing to kids, and they kept doing it", who represented the family. “I wish I could say that Alexis’ case is aberrational. It’s not. The only aberration is that she survived", he added.

Image: Unsplash