US: FBI Got Warrant To Raid Trump's House On Basis Of New Probable Cause Of Law Violation

Before the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a raid at former US President Donald Trump's Floria house on Monday, the law enforcement agency presented a judge with additional probable cause of a federal law breach involving Trump's handling of the White House documents. The FBI agents were then granted a warrant to search Trump's house 'Mar-a-Lago' as they managed to establish probable cause to a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, The Guardian reported, citing sources privy to the matter. The report further claimed that Trump had illegally kept the White House records at his house in Florida.

According to reports, the probable cause in the case was illegal possession of the White House documents by Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Former FBI officials also claimed the possession of the government's records by Trump was a potential crime which led to the raid at his house. Meanwhile, The Guardian report also claimed it's very likely that the agency's search warrant attested fresh information related to the White House documents discovered by federal investigators.

FBI raid comes after 15 boxes of documents were recovered from Trump's house

As per reports, the FBI would have probably been able to get the search warrant even if the White House records at Mar-a-Lago had been fully declassified. Notably, the federal law also required even declassified records to be submitted to the National Archives. The raid comes after a probe found how classified documents were kept in at least 15 boxes at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Meanwhile, former President Trump released a long statement about the search, claiming that the FBI agents came to his house and described their work as an “unannounced raid."

Trump calls raid at his house as 'dark times' for nation

“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump wrote in the statement. However, he did not mention the reason behind the raid but blamed “Radical Left Democrats”. "Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe…The lawlessness, political persecution and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped," Trump remarked.

(Image: AP)