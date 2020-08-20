US FDA Warns Against Using UV Lights To Disinfect Coronavirus

The US Food and Drug Administration was reported to have said on August 19 that lamps which use UV rays to kill germs can inactivate coronavirus. As per the reports, the FDA added that it is still not clear how effective the mechanism is to kill the pathogens of COVID-19. The FDA added that ultraviolet-C (UVC) wavelengths are better than UVA and UVB light in destroying the pathogens but the UVC lamps still have some limits. In addition, the lamps only work in limited circumstances.

The FDA said in a statement that, "The effectiveness of UVC lamps in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unknown because there is limited published data about the wavelength, dose, and duration of UVC radiation required to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus".

We posted answers to questions about using UV lights and lamps to disinfect surfaces in the home during the #COVID19 pandemic. Read the FAQs for consumers on ultraviolet-C radiation lamps and coronavirus. https://t.co/FTssjzObzW — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 20, 2020

UVC cannot inactivate virus

It added that it is vital to recognize that UVC cannot inactivate a virus or bacterium if it is not directly exposed to UVC. According to the reports, the World Health Organization has warned to use the lamps to disinfect human skin. FDA reportedly said that some UVC lamps generate ozone, which can irritate airways. It further added that some UVC lamps contain mercury which is very fatal and extreme caution should be taken while cleaning the lamp.

Meanwhile, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier issued guidance for commercial vaccine manufacturers and other entities that are developing the COVID-19 vaccine. The US FDA said it expects manufacturers to show that the vaccine is 50 percent effective in a placebo-controlled trial before it can be widely deployed for the treatment of the disease. The FDA issued the guidance to make clear to the manufacturers and sponsors what data would be required to meet regulatory standards for COVID-19 vaccine deployment.

