Trump Faces Growing Pressure From Republicans To Drop His Fight Against Election Result

Amid the chaotic US election, President Donald Trump is now facing growing pressure from the Republicans to drop his last-ditch to overturn the election result and to concede. Ever since the November 3 election, Trump has been mounting legal challenges to the projected winner Joe Biden. He has continued to make baseless claims harming the integrity of the democratic process.

While some Republican leaders in Washington continue to stand behind his “voter fraud” claims, other prominent figures, including two of his former national security advisers, were blunt. John Bolton, who is Trump’s former national security adviser, said that Biden would be sworn in in January and added that the real question is “how much damage Trump can do before that happens”. While speaking to CNN’s State of the Union show, Bolton said that the President’s efforts were designed mainly to sow chaos and confusion. He even noted that the Trump campaign has so far lost all but two of more than 30 legal challenges in various states.

Another former Trump administration national security adviser, HR McMaster also said that Trump’s efforts were “very corrosive” and warned that his actions were sowing doubt among the electorate. He told CBS’ Face the Nation that Trump’s baseless claims are playing into the hands of the adversaries, warning that Russia “doesn’t care who wins” as long as Americans doubt the result, undermining the US democracy.

Further, New Jersey governor and adviser to the president Chris Christie said that Trump’s legal team was a “national embarrassment”. Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, another Republican, also took to Twitter and said that he was confident Biden would be sworn in on schedule on January 20. He also added that he is embarrassed at the lack of party leadership speaking out to recognise the election result.

Stop golfing and concede. https://t.co/tCXO8etxge — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 22, 2020

Earlier, Jared Kushner, who is not only the senior adviser but also US President’s son-in-law, approached him to concede as per two CNN sources. Meanwhile, another source of the media outlet familiar with the conversations revealed that Melania had privately said that the time has come for US President to accept his loss in the presidential election as most major media networks have declared. Trump will also be the first US President in three decades to have failed in his reelection bid.

