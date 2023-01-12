US' Federal Aviation Administration Says 'damaged Database' Probably Caused System Outage

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that a damaged database file is likely to blame for the computer system outage that halted domestic departures on Wednesday morning and led to delay and cancellation of thousands of flights throughout the day, as per a report from the Hill. The US FAA stated that they are continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage, and that their preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. The NOTAM system provides pilots with real-time information about flight hazards and cautions.

Following technical issues on Tuesday, FAA officials decided to reload the system early Wednesday morning. However, the reboot took longer than expected, and the agency paused all domestic departures around 7:30 a.m. as it continued working to restore the NOTAM system. The ground stop was lifted just before 9 a.m. “At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack,” the agency added on Wednesday evening. “The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again".

The problem with NOTAMs and its roots

As of Wednesday night, about 9,700 flights had been delayed and another 1,300 had been canceled in the wake of the outage, according to the flight tracker FlightAware. The NOTAM system traces back its origins to ocean-faring ships and has been under continuous reforms for years, experts say. At least one aviation industry group has called for the NOTAM system to be replaced altogether. The NOTAM system has long been a source of frustration for pilots and others in the aviation industry who say it overloads them with information that’s irrelevant to their flight and makes it difficult to identify actually useful information. NOTAM notices rely on a complex string of codes and abbreviations that share information like dates and locations of potential issues for a pilot to read before a flight.

One industry collective of around 8,000 flight professionals, the OPS Group, has made streamlining the NOTAM system a key priority. The group runs a website called Death To NOTAMS. NOTAMs are modeled after a similar warning system for ships, which the U.S. The Navy began publishing in print in 1869. Aviation authorities began issuing NOTAM warnings via telecommunications channels in 1947.

The FAA's announcement that the NOTAM system outage was caused by a damaged database file is a reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and updates to critical systems. The FAA's review and efforts to prevent similar disruptions from happening in the future are crucial in ensuring the safety and efficiency of the nation's air transportation system. The incident also highlights the need to modernize the NOTAM system and make it more user-friendly for pilots and other aviation industry professionals. Streamlining the system and making it more efficient will help to avoid confusion and ensure that pilots have access to the information they need to safely operate their flights. The FAA's commitment to further investigation and taking necessary steps to prevent similar disruptions in the future is a positive step in ensuring that the nation's air transportation system remains safe and efficient for all passengers and industry professionals.