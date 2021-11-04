US: First-ever 3-day 'All American Diwali' Celebrations Take Place In New York, See Pics

CrossTower, a crypto exchange based in New Jersey, has teamed up with the South Asian Engagement Forum to celebrate 'All American Diwali' at the World Trade Center in New York City. On November 3 (local time), New York City celebrated Diwali with a fireworks display over the Hudson River to encourage Indian Americans to engage their neighbours, coworkers, and friends from all walks of life in meaningful conversations about the festival. It was part of the three-day Diwali celebrations.

Fireworks over the Hudson River

Glimpse of Diwali Fireworks over the Hudson River in New York City, a part of the three-day Diwali celebrations in the City.@IndianEmbassyUS @IndiainNewYork @USAAMB @SandhuTaranjitS pic.twitter.com/t2TDwuNf37 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) November 4, 2021

Also, the US Embassy in India is lit up with lights and diyas on the occasion of Diwali and shared illuminating pictures on Twitter. The caption read, "Our Embassy is lit up and we are all set for #Diwali. How are you celebrating the #FestivalofLights? Happy #Diwali"

✨ Our Embassy is lit up and we are all set for #Diwali . How are you celebrating the #FestivalofLights? Happy #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/wIvXH40kTt — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 4, 2021

US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali a national holiday

On Wednesday, US politicians, led by New York Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney, submitted legislation to make Diwali a national holiday in the United States. The Deepavali Day Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by the member. A number of congressmen, including Indian-American Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, support the historic measure. Meanwhile, Krishnamoorthi introduced a resolution in the US Congress to recognise the festival of lights' religious and historical significance.

Congresswoman Maloney, who made the historic announcement of the Deepavali Day Act, said that festivals like Diwali will help the US accomplish its goal of becoming a beacon of happiness. "I'm very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday," Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol as quoted by news agency PTI.

The festival of lights in 2021, according to Maloney, will symbolise the country's fight against COVID-19 and its journey out of the pandemic's darkness. "I am very proud to celebrate with you the victory of light over darkness, the triumph of good over evil and the pursuit of knowledge over ignorance as we do every day. It is truly appropriate that Diwali this year symbolises our nation's continuing journey out of the darkness of COVID-19," she added.

Image: @PBNS_India/Twitter