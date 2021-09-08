US First Lady Jill Biden Returns To 'in Person' Teaching Job At Community College

US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Tuesday resumed ‘in person’ teaching at the Northern Virginia Community College, where she currently works. The wife of US President Joe Biden has been employed at the local institute since 2009 and will be the first in the White House to step out as a working member with a full-time job. “There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom,” Dr. Jill Biden was quoted saying to the Good Housekeeping magazine. The first lady had to spend nearly more than a year of virtual teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic rules that instated remote learning in the schools and universities.

In a statement to Associated Press, Tammy Vigil, a Boston University communications professor who wrote a book about first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump said: A working first lady is a “big deal.” Furthermore, he elaborated that the US first ladies did not have a permanent job outside the White House but only raised kids and assumed a job of hostess, with an exception of Eleanor Roosevelt who went on political trips for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, but her work was limited due to polio. Meanwhile, ex-First Lady, Laura Bush, an elementary school teacher, and the librarian had stopped working when her husband George Bush was elected as president. Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama both abandoned their careers whilst their partners assumed American leadership.

Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) holder

70-year-old Dr. Jill Biden has paved a new route for the future first ladies as she headed out for her full-time job on Tuesday as a teacher. But Dr. Biden had always wanted to be a career woman, reports Associated Press. During the tenure of Joe Biden under the Obama administration as US Vice President, Dr. Jill Biden taught at the Virginia community college for almost 8 years. “Teaching isn’t just what I do. It’s who I am,” she says in her statement recorded by AP. US First Lady Jill Biden is a community college educator, as well as a bestselling author says the White House. She started her career teaching English at St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington. She earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.