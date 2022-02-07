US, France Discuss Russia-Ukraine Crisis & Joint Efforts To Boost NATO’s Eastern Flank

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the ongoing efforts by NATO allies, European Union (EU) partners among others over ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. The US State Department said in an official statement on Sunday that Blinken and Le Drian spoke about “Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and the importance of continuing to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“They discussed joint efforts to strengthen NATO’s Eastern Flank and to ensure Russia understands the high costs it would incur if it were to invade Ukraine further. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian also reviewed ongoing developments in the Sahel region of Africa,” it added.

US Secretary of State and French Foreign Minister’s call came as US President Joe Biden spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and discussed the response to Russia as Moscow continues to ramp up its military presence near the border with Ukraine. White House said in a statement that Biden and Macron “discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Both US and French leaders agreed to stay in touch and continue consultations with their allies and partners including Ukraine.

It is to note that Macron and Biden spoke on Wednesday following the US Department of Defence’s announcement of the deployment of American troops to Poland, Germany and Romania in the next few days. On Sunday, additional US troops arrived in Poland, as stated by the Polish defence ministry.

More US troops reach Poland amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Meanwhile, a plane carrying American soldiers landed in southern Poland on Sunday on US President Joe Biden’s order to deploy additional US troops to Poland, Romania, Germany this week as tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine. Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak said in a tweet that more American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division landed in Rzeszów. The Polish Defence Ministry had said on February 2 that around 1,700 US soldiers sent to Poland would operate in the country's eastern-southern part. On Friday and Saturday, a handful of soldiers arrived in the European nation on other planes.

