US: Fully Vaccinated WH Press Secy Jen Psaki Tests Positive For COVID; Met Biden Last Week

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The White House spokesperson informed that she had been experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. It is to mention that Psaki stepped back from joining the Europe tour with US President Joe Biden and delegation due to an unprecedented family "emergency" as one of her family members contracted the virus.

As per the statement issue on Sunday, Psaki, in a joint decision with the White House medical team, scrapped tour plans to Rome after a member in her household contracted the virus on Wednesday. Following this, the 42-year-old White House spokesperson remained in quarantine and tested negative for the virus till Saturday. "Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today (Sunday), I tested positive for COVID," Psaki comprehensively mentioned in a statement.

Sharing full statement and grateful I am vaccinated and for the amazing Biden team pic.twitter.com/QDokXo47dK — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 31, 2021

Psaki met Biden on Friday

While the Press Secretary clearly stated that she had not come in close contact with any senior member of the government before and after she tested positive for the virus, she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday when she met him in the White House. "I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six feet apart, and wore masks," Psaki said in a statement. Psaki did not accompany the presidential delegation to the crucial global summits in Italy and Glasgow over the weekend until 12 November. Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre replaced Psaki for the Europe tour.

The White House staff, including the President, have been undergoing frequent COVID tests before and since they left Washington. Notably, all the members have been fully vaccinated with Biden receiving his booster shot on 27 September. Meanwhile, Psaki informed that she will continue to work from home and return to the White House in person after completing ten days of quarantine and testing negative in a rapid antigen test, as per CDC guidance.

(Image: PIXABAY/AP)