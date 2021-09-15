US: Gavin Newsom Wins California Recall Election, To Remain Governor

In a major victory against Republicans' "Trumpism" policy, California Governor Gavin Newsom registered victory in a recall aimed at kicking him out of the office early. On the poll day, Newsom said that the battle was all about Democrat's party’s values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and continued threats from “Trumpism.” During the poll, voters were asked two questions: Should California Governor be recalled, and, if so, who should replace him? Only a handful of the 46 names on the replacement ticket had any level of public recognition, but most failed to gain traction with voters.

After getting an overwhelming response from the public, Newsom, in his victory speech in the state capital of Sacramento devoted his achievement to the victory of science, women’s rights and other liberal issues. He ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies. "No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight," Newsom said. "I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic."

Newsom got the support of 67% as compared to 33% who wanted to recall him

It is worth mentioning that the incumbent California Governor, who represents the Democratic Party, took the help of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who formerly represented California as a US senator and attorney general. According to the state data, Newsom got the support of 67% as compared to 33% who wanted to recall him. According to the experts, Newsom victory clearly describes his legitimate approach to the pandemic, mask and vaccine mandates and mirrored the nation's political divide over business closures. The victory also justifies President Joe Biden's approach to tighter restrictions and vaccine requirements.

"The race also was a test of whether opposition to former President Donald Trump and his right-wing politics remains a motivating force for Democrats and independents," noted the expert. According to the experts, the Democratic Party had hoped for proof that frustrations over months of pandemic precautions would drive voters away from Democrats. They also searched for evidence that voters were tired of liberal leadership. However, they failed to woo the voters to vote against the California Governor.

