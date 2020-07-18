US: Georgia Reports 3,908 New Coronavirus Cases And 28 More Deaths

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has so far reported more than 135,000 coronavirus cases with 18,257 infections confirmed since Monday. Around 3,908 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. According to McClathy new cases can be calculated by subtracting the total number of infections reported at 3pm from the total number of infections reported the previous day at 3pm. This reflects when confirmed cases are reported to the state. People aged between 18-29 account for about 24.4% of Georgia’s total coronavirus cases. The seven day average for newly reported cases turns out to be 3424.57.

28 more deaths reported

The death toll has gone to 3,132 with 28 new deaths reported within 24 hours. These numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred. Georgia has reported 193,476 total antibody tests and 1,198,678 total viral tests with 20,456 new tests in the last 24 hours. There has been an increase in the current patients by 61 new hospitalisations taking the toll to 2,902.

Meanwhile, Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, saying their requirements for people to wear face coverings will remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating masks.

Officials in at least 15 Georgia cities and counties had ordered masks during the coronavirus pandemic, and many were angry at Kemp for swatting down their efforts. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who wrote Wednesday night on Twitter that Kemp "doesn't give a damn about us," admitted Thursday that he had been "so angry" when he wrote the comments. But he said Kemp is "overstepping his authority" and citied multiple national retailers who had mandated masks in recent days.

