US Govt Raises Travel Alert To Ukraine To Level 4 Amid Rising Tension With Russia

Amid the deteriorating situation in Ukraine due to mounting threats from Russia, the United States raised the travel alert to Kyiv to level 4 (highest), "Do Not Travel" on Monday. The suggestions to the US citizens came at a time when Moscow is gearing their troops towards the Ukraine border in order to invade the second-largest country by area in Europe. The US Department in a statement said that countrymen must be aware of reports that Russia is planning for significant military action against Ukraine. US citizens have also been reminded the security conditions, particularly along Ukraine borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice.

The Department of State continues to advise U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to COVID-19 and to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia. Exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risks. https://t.co/l0g8wjWOnl — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) December 20, 2021

"Individuals, including US citizens, have been threatened, detained, or kidnapped for hours or days after being stopped at checkpoints controlled by Russia-led forces. The US government restricts US government employees from travelling to the eastern parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and adjacent regions, which limits the ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in these regions," read the statement released by the US. Further, it warned the citizen that the Russian military could attack anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the US Embassy ability to provide consular services, including assistance to US citizens in departing Ukraine.

The warning is unusual

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time in this year when the US issued such a travel warning for their citizens. Since the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, the US was quick to announce the travel warning. But this was unusual because of the direct warning about the massing of Russian troops along the Ukraine border, resulting in deteriorating relations between both nations in the past two months. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Ukraine, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms is lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," read the travel warning.

Biden warned Russia of sanctions

According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, the US on multiple occasions warned Russia to impose economic sanctions over the issue of Ukraine. In the latest conversation between POTUS Biden and his Russian counterpart, the former had warned Moscow of heavy repercussions, if he act against Ukraine. "You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a presser earlier this month.

