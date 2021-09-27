US Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccines For Boosters & Kids’ Shots, Assure Health Authorities

Citing the United States’ large stock of more than 40 million COVID-19 vaccines, the federal and state health authorities on Sunday said that the country has enough doses to jab both the elderly American population with the third booster shots, as well the kids for whom the vaccines are yet to be approved in the distant future. The US has more than 70 million ‘anti-vaxxers’ who have yet to take their first shot of the vaccine as the country is left with jab supply in abundance. Just months before passing the vaccine mandate, the Biden administration failed miserably in encouraging the reluctant Americans to get jabbed despite the states offering free gifts, takeaways, vouchers, free food, and more.

As last week the federal recommendation for the third booster shot rolled out, health authorities told the US broadcasters that there were ample vaccines for administering the extra booster to ensure better protection for the co-morbid and vulnerable citizens. Rest, a steady production of more doses can easily accommodate those seeking boosters or initial vaccination, the authorities said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, meanwhile, pushed for COVID-19 boosters during a conference, “I hope that we have the level of interest in the booster that we need more vaccines," he said adding, “That’s simply not where we are today. We have plenty of vaccines.” Polis asked people to "beat the rush" and get their third dose this week. He stressed that providers are offering boosters "to really anybody who asks" highlighting that there was enough vaccine to give to everybody. "You can simply say, 'I have a weak immune system,' and get the third shot," he told Coloradans. President Joe Biden also made an announcement last week that America would donate an additional 500 million of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots as there were enough shots to divert to the low-income countries.

Fauci supports 'mix and match' strategy for booster shots

America’s top physician-scientists and immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci said in his televised remarks that the US might adopt the "mix and match" strategy for administering the different types of vaccines for COVID-19 booster shots, and the idea is subject to more discussions in the coming weeks. Fauci said that it may be safe and even preferable to boost one manufacturer’s product with a jab from another vaccine maker, supporting the mixing of the COVID-19 shots to administer the third booster dose for the vulnerable American population. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden cited the ongoing scientific studies to back the strategy, saying: “We already have the data that was recently published actually of using Moderna as the boost for any of the other three vaccines – Moderna against Moderna, Moderna against Pfizer, and Moderna against J&J.”