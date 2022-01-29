US Has Put Forces On 'high Alert' But 'hasn't Moved Any Troops' At Ukraine Border: Austin

The United States on Friday clarified that it has placed its forces on "high alert" and has not "actually moved any troops" to Ukraine's border in retaliation to the Russian army buildup. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin told CNN that "We have put troops on higher alert.” On the deployment of the US troops at Kyiv border, he said, “If and when we do move troops, the purpose of those troops deploying would be to reassure allies or directly in support of (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) both. So, I think that, again, before we make any decisions on readiness or movement of troops, we always take those things into mind ... the impact on other leaders."

Commenting on Russia purportedly deploying soldiers in large numbers on the border, Austin said that conflict with Russia over Ukraine "is not inevitable" as Russian President Vladimir Putin still can choose dialogue and diplomacy. During a press conference, he warned that there will be "horrific consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine.

US is 'increasing our readiness levels' against Russian agression: General Mark Milley

Moreover, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley also said the US is "increasing our readiness levels" in view of potential Russian invasion. Milley had previously stated in his statements that currently in Ukraine, there is a limited number of US as well as NATO advisers and trainers. In Eastern European nations, the US has no aggressive combat weapon systems, neither has permanent forces, nor any bases.

Milley emphasised that US' responsibility is restricted to assisting Ukraine with strategies, techniques, and processes through training, advising, as well as assisting. He added that the US has collaborated with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on institutional development and continued to give military material support to Ukraine, as well as many other NATO members.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General further stressed that Russia's border situation with Ukraine was "unlike anything" he had seen in his four-decade military career. He claimed that Moscow has dispatched air and naval forces, as well as cyber electronic warfare and logistical engineers. "We strongly encourage Russia to stand down", he said while asking Moscow to explore a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

