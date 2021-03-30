US Health Body Warns Of 'impending Doom' As COVID-19 Cases Cross 30 Million

With America witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, the country's leading health official, on March 29, urged residents to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dr Rochelle Welensky, head of Centres for Disease and Prevention (CDC), speaking at a press briefing, asserted that she was “scared” of an “impending doom.” Highlighting that the coronavirus tally in the country has crossed 30.2 million, Welensky urged officials to spread the word about the seriousness of the infection.

She said that the seven day average of daily COVID-19 cases was slightly less than 60,000 per day, which was a direct ten per cent surge from the previous average. The health official added that not only had the cases spiked, but so has hospitalisations and fatalities. According to John Hopkins University, the US was on the verge of a fourth wave recording over 30,331,025 cases and 550,003 fatalities since the outbreak occurred.

As a wife, mother, daughter, physician & CDC Director, I ask you to hold on a little while longer. We are almost there, but not quite yet. Continue using #COVID19 prevention methods & get vaccinated when you can so that you and others will still be here once this pandemic ends. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) March 29, 2021

Causes of COVID surge

According to the health officials, loosening of COVID rules including removal of mask mandate, and reopening of economies are the prime cause of the resurgence. Additionally, an increase in both domestic and international travel has also contributed to the rise. Talking about the same, Walensky said the trajectory of the pandemic in the United States looked similar to countries in Europe, such as Germany, Italy and France, which have experienced a spike in cases.

"We do not have the luxury of inaction. For ... the health of our country, we must work together now to prevent the fourth surge,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has vowed to administer at least 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in his first 100 days in the White House. As of March 29, at least 95,015,762 or 28.6 per cent of the US has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 52,614,231 or 15.8 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country has received 180,646,565 doses of vaccines out of which 145,812,835 million have been administered.

Image Credits: AP