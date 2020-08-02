US Federal Health Officials Link salmonella Outbreak Cases To Red Onions

On August 1, the US Federal health officials linked salmonella outbreak cases to the red onions, identifying a Californian company as the source of the infections. The disease has infected nearly 400 people in at least 30 states so far. In a statement, the US Food and Drug Administration said that a company named Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California has announced to withdraw all varieties of its red onion from the market.

Red onions could have had the risk of cross-contamination with the potentially contaminated ones, and hence, the company would withdraw red, white, yellow, and sweet onions, FDA cited Thomson International Inc. As many as 59 people have been admitted to the hospitals after the consumption, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report confirmed. While no deaths have been linked with the outbreak so far, the disease, identified on July 10 first, is beginning to spread widely. In Canada, multiple cases of the Salmonella outbreak have been identified which are now being investigated by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Do not 'eat, sell, or serve' red onions

“Do not eat, sell, or serve onions from Thomson International, Inc,” US Food and Drug Administration urged in a statement. “Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions. If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out,” it warned people. Further, the FDA urged the people to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. FDA further listed the symptoms of the disease, saying, that most people with Salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

