Chinese Authorities Condemn Germany For Suspending Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

Chinese Embassy in Berlin on Saturday, August 1 condemned Germany’s decision to suspend extradition agreement with Hong Kong after the former British colony decided to postpone its elections.

The Chinese Embassy, in a statement, expressed its ‘strong indignation’ and ‘firm opposition’ towards the suspension of the extradition agreement. The embassy also defended Hong Kong’s decision to postpone the Legislative Council election and said that it is a ‘responsible move’ to protect the lives and health of Hong Kong residents.

The Chinese consulate said, “Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs. The German side's erroneous remarks on Hong Kong and the suspension of the extradition treaty with Hong Kong are a serious breach of international law and basic norms governing international relations and gross violation of China's internal affairs. We firmly oppose them and reserve the right to react further”.

READ: Hong Kong: Carrie Lam Says Only China Can Resolve Legislative Limbo As Polls Get Pushed

READ: China Downgrades Its '5th Generation' Chengdu J-20 Fighter Jet; Hyperventilates At Rafale

Repeatedly made ‘expectation’ clear

Earlier on July 31, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had issued a statement regarding the postponement of legislative elections in Hong Kong and the suspension of the extradition treaty in retaliation.

Mass had said that the decision was taken following the detention of four activists by the newly established National Security Department which concerned the European power. He also pointed out the Hong Kong's election commission's decision to disqualify candidates who are known for criticising Beijing's draconian policies.

The German Foreign Minister further said that the country has been repeatedly making its expectation clear to China to abide by its duties under the international law that includes ensuring basic rights and freedom to Hong Kong.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: 'China To Modernise National Defense, Armed Forces': Xi Jinping On PLA Army Day

READ: China Hits New Low As Its Mocks Eurozone GDP Drop, COVID-19 Spread In US

