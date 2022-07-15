US House Of Representatives Approves $840 Billion Of Defence Budget For Next Fiscal Year

The United States House of Representatives has approved the nation's $840 billion defence budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1, 2023. During a live broadcast on the lower chamber’s official website, 329 congressmen backed the bill, while 101 opposed it. This will increase Pentagon budget by $37 billion with a focus on providing funds to Ukraine's military, competing with China and address the issues of Afghanistan military withdrawal.

Furthermore, the Senate is expected to pass its own version of the legislation, which is different from the one the House of Representatives of the US Congress had initially suggested, as per TASS. A commission will then get together to combine the two versions. Before being sent to US President Joe Biden for signature, the document must receive approval from both chambers. As per the report, it can take many months to complete.

US House of Representatives approved law that loosened the criteria for defence equipment lend-lease agreements with Ukraine

Meanwhile, previously in the month of April, the US House of Representatives approved legislation that loosened the criteria for defence equipment lend-lease agreements with war-torn Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe, paving the path for more US weapons to enter the region. According to media reports, by a vote of 417 to 10, the House approved the bill, sending it to US President Joe Biden for signing. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure in April, according to ANI.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a formal summary of the legislation stated, “This bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government or the governments of other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine".

Moreover, the summary added that an agreement to lend or lease defence products under this law is excluded from several laws and regulations that typically apply to such lend-lease arrangements, like the necessity that a loan or lease tenure does not exceed five years, during the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Additionally, it states that the President must create quick procedures to ensure timely delivery of any military equipment leased or borrowed by Ukraine as a result of this measure.

Further, it is worth mentioning that the lend-lease agreements are also similar to the well-known Second World War strategy of former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt of providing allied countries, including the Soviet Union, with munitions and other goods. According to an ANI report, the action was interpreted as heralding the end of American neutrality in the conflict and a chance to open support for the allies.

(Image: AP)