US House Of Representatives Passes Big Cat Public Safety Act To Protect Lions & Tigers

The US House of Representatives has approved the bill to restrict the private ownership of big cats like lions, tigers, and leopards as pets and for breeding, The Hill reported. The bill was passed in the House of Representatives with 272 to 134 votes with Republicans voting against the bill while 63 Republican leaders joined Democrats in passing the bill.

The bill led by Representatives Mike Quigley and Brian Fitzpatrick will restrict the ownership of the big cats and cross breeds to wildlife sanctuaries, state universities and certified zoos. The bill will prohibit breeding the cats except by a certified zoo or animal exhibitor. The cats that remain on display need to be kept at a distance of at least 15 feet from the public or there should be a permanent barrier to prevent contact between the human and the animal. After the approval of the bill in the House, the bill now moves to the Senate.

The bill does not allow direct contact between cats and the public and people who keep big cats need to register details regarding their animals with the US Fish and Wildlife Service which would gradually end the private ownership of the animals, as per the Hill report. The bill has the support of animal welfare groups and several law enforcement organisations. On July 26, the White House released a statement backing the bill indicating US President Joe Biden will sign it into law if the bill reaches his desk.

Role of 'Tiger King'

The Humane Society of the United States has credited the “Tiger King” Netflix series for drawing public attention to private ownership of big cats in the US. Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action and animal welfare activist, told The Hill that "The Tiger King" has put the issue on the "radar" of people. The "Tiger King" series showcased the life of Joe Exotic, who kept tigers and other wild animals at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Exotic is serving a 22-year term sentence in prison for several charges, including false wildlife records and breaching the Endangered Species act, as per the news report. In 2021, the Justice Department took possession of 68 big cats, one jaguar, 11 endangered lemurs and other animals that were previously at Exotic’s zoo and gave them to new owners.

Image: AP

