US House Passes Bill To Secure Women's Abortion Rights; Now Needs GOP Support In Senate

The United States House of Representatives approved a proposed law on Friday aimed at safeguarding women's right to abortion throughout the country. The Women's Health Protection Act, passed 218-211 by the US House, comes after Republican-led Texas passed legislation prohibiting abortion beyond six weeks, rekindling the national discussion on women's reproductive health.

The Act that would ensure that a pregnant woman's right to an abortion is protected and abortion providers are allowed to conduct the procedure, overruling strict abortion laws in states like Texas, will now have to be passed by the US Senate.

The US House Bill, expected to face stiff resistance from Republican senators, would codify in legislative security the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalised abortion nationwide in the year 1973. The law would accomplish this by creating a legislative right to do or obtain abortion treatment, free of any limitations.

However, as per NPR News, the Bill which passed mostly along party lines in the House with 218-211, would require the support of 10 Republicans and all Democrats to turn into law.

United States House Speaker on abortion rights for women

After the US Supreme Court failed to suspend the controversial Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks, before most women even realise they are expecting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved fast to schedule action on the legislation. Pelosi was quoted by AP as saying that congressional action might create a huge impact on the Democrats' attempts to preserve abortion rights. She called the Supreme Court ruling "shameful".

Texas Abortion Law

The controversial Texas abortion law does not make exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest and is unique in that it empowers private individuals to sue anybody who conducts or performs the surgery. The law also bans any attempt or purpose to assist doctors performing unlawful abortions or those who attempt to obtain an abortion.

Pelosi went on to say that the Women's Health Protection Act would deliver a really good message to the nation's women and their families as well as to everyone who loves freedom, honours the Constitution, and respects women. She added that this is all about liberty, and freedom of women who have the choice of size and timing of their families and not the choice of the Supreme Court or members of Congress.

Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington who chairs the Progressive Caucus encouraged her colleagues not to criminalise the process.

Abortion rights for women under proposed Women's Health Protection Act

The abortion bill would give healthcare practitioners and patients the legal freedom to provide and receive abortion treatment without any restrictions or conditions. Women would have the right to have an abortion without unnecessary medical testing or treatments, such as ultrasounds, counseling, or required waiting periods, under the law. This would prohibit states from requiring in-person clinic visits before getting an abortion, a practice known as "two-trip" restrictions.

The legislation would make it illegal for governments to restrict abortions before the fetus reaches maturity. It would also make it illegal to prevent abortion after fetal viability if the healthcare practitioner believes that extending the pregnancy would endanger the pregnant patient's health or life.

(Image: AP)