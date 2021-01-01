US House Republicans Planning To Oppose Electoral College Votes On Jan 6: Report

The United States House Republicans are planning to vote against the counting of electoral college votes on January 6, Congressman Josh Hawley told CNN. According to the report, at least 140 House Republicans are planning to vote against the certification of US Presidential election results on January 6, when the electoral college will cast their votes. "Somebody has to stand up. 74 million Americans are not going to be told their voices don’t matter," Hawley said in a tweet. This comes days after several House Republicans met with incumbent President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence to discuss the election fraud allegations.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

However, even if the members of the US Congress vote against the electoral college votes, it would only delay the certification of Biden's win by a few hours. Biden won 306 electoral votes as compared to Trump's 232, which is way over the 270-mark needed for a candidate to win the presidential election in the US. The expected objection by the House Republicans has no chance of flipping the election result.

'Do not participate in the effort'

Meanwhile, some Republicans have expressed their disagreement with the effort of trying to object to the electoral college votes on January 6. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse in a Facebook post on Wednesday urged his fellow party lawmakers to not participate in a "project to overturn the election". According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also privately requested his colleagues to approve the electoral college votes without objection.

US President Donald Trump is still refusing to accept his defeat as he has constantly been accusing election officials of "fraud" and "irregularities". Trump has levelled a series of groundless allegations, claiming he has "won the election by a lot". However, his conspiracy theory has been demolished time and again by independent fact-checkers and media houses, including Twitter, which regularly flags the president's posts about "rigged election".

