US House Votes To Remove Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committee Roles

The United States House of Representatives on February 4 voted to strip Republican congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene of two high-profile committee assignments over several remarks she made including violence against Democrats. She has been known to not only embrace the conspiracy theories but has occasionally made racist remarks. The 46-year-old is a newcomer to politics and previously worked for her family’s construction business in Georgia. The former US President Donald Trump had even termed Greene as “future Republican star” as she was seen emulating his political style.

The US House took the unusual step on Thursday owing to Green’s remarks and social media posts though many were deleted after the liberal group Media Matters unearthed them online. The 46-year-old had once suggested in an online video that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be executed for treason. The video which was first reported by CNN, Greene said about Pelosi, “She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason...And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.” The Republican had also liked a post in January 2019 on Facebook that called for a “bullet to the head” of Pelosi.

11 Republicans vote to remove Greene

In the unprecedented step of Democrats removing GOP Georgia from two committees with 230-199 vote, at least 11 Republicans joined every other Democrat to unseat Greene from Education & Labor Committee and the Budget Committee. As per reports, House Republicans Leader Kevin McCarthy called it a “partisan power grab” and claimed that the 46-year-old deserved leniency because her posts occurred before she was sworn into Congress. However, Rep Debbie Wasserman Schultz who sponsored the resolution against Greene said, “We are dealing with conduct that brings shame on this House, the kind of conduct that fuels domestic terrorism.”

Thursday’s move came a month after supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed US Capitol to try to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes that affirmed Joe Biden’s victory. Greene continued to assert without evidence that the election was stolen from the Republican leader.

Image Credits: The Associated Press

