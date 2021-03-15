US Immunologist Anthony Fauci Says 3-foot Social Distancing Sufficient Amid COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden, has said that the authorities were considering cutting social distancing rules to three feet. While speaking at CNN’s ‘State of Union’ show, Fauci said that experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were examining a Massachusetts study that found “no substantial difference” in COVID-19 cases in schools observing six-foot and three-foot rules. When asked whether that meant that a three-foot separation was sufficient, Fauci replied, “it does, indeed”.

Fauci, however, also cautioned that the CDC was still poring over the new data and conducting tests of its own. He said that findings will come “soon”. It is worth noting that the study led by the Beth Deaconess Medical Center in Massachusetts found no difference in the number of cases of coronavirus among either student of staff between those observing the three-and six-foot rules when all wore masks.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence that coronavirus transmission rates are low in schools. In another such finding, researchers also found that the rates of COVID-19 were lower in schools practising masking than they were in the surrounding cities and towns. Now, it is believed that a three-foot rule would have an enormous impact on prospects for fully reaping schools, officers and even public areas such as sports venues.

Teenagers to get vaccinated by autumn

Meanwhile, last week, Fauci assured that the high school students in the United States should be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by autumn. He told the CBS channel that the elementary school kids will get vaccinated in early 2022. He also talked about the new New York strain that has shown resistance to antibody treatments and vaccine.

Fauci said that it's not widespread but is spreading through the New York City metropolitan area and beyond. He said that the new variant was proving rather vigorous in its ability to spread. He also talked about the COVID-19 situation in the country. He said that the states are easing restrictions as there is a decline in cases but the cases had begun to plateau at 60,000 to 70,000 new infections per day which were not acceptable.

(Image: AP)