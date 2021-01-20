US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Tanzanian Officials Over Election Fraud

The United States has placed visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanian officials who, according to the US, were “responsible or complicit in undermining” the country’s election last year. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement said that the officials contributed to the “downward trajectory of the country’s democracy” and that the US “will not hesitate to take additional actions”. Earlier, the United Nations said that at least 150 opposition leaders and members had been arrested around election day.

Situation in Tanzania

During late October, Tanzania’s leading opposition candidate alleged a major fraud in the recently concluded election and said the poll verdict was like "spitting in the face of democracy”. This came as the US noted that the Tanzanian election showed signs of "credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation.'' As per reports, Opposition parties have claimed that leaders who called for a protest after the election were unjustly arrested, with one leader being badly beaten.

Under the leadership of President John Magufuli, Tanzania has lost its credibility as a democratic nation over the years. Magufuli is currently contesting for a second five-year term. As per reports, the ruling party was in an overwhelming lead in terms of parliamentary seats and both the leaders of the major opposition parties subsequently lost their parliamentary seats. The US has flagged the large margins of victory as worrying signs. It has also noted the occurrence of repeat voting and the pre-filling of ballots.

A major opposition party in Tanzania, ACT Wazalendo is reported to have claimed that its presidential candidate Seif Sharif has already been arrested twice in one week leading up to the election. On top of that, ACT Wazalendo party official Ismail Jussa was also reportedly severely beaten by soldiers. The US also weighed into the country’s election and urged the country’s ruling party to release all the arrested opposition leaders stating that detaining opposition leaders were not the actions of a party that was confident in its victory. However, Tanzania’s electoral commission called all the votes legitimate, and it denied fraud allegations.

(Image Credits: AP)