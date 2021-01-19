US: 'No Intelligence' Indicating Insider Threat To Inauguration, Says Acting Defence Chief

The acting Pentagon chief Christopher Miller has said that there is ‘no indication’ of potential insider threat in the United States in a statement on January 18. The FBI is assisting the US military in vetting over 25,000 National Guard troops to protect the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Miller clarified that it is a usual measure before any significant event and called it ‘normal’ but also ‘unique’. He also said that he appreciated the “support of the FBI” in assisting the entire task involving thousands of Guardsmen. The security concerns have raised after the supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed US Capitol and destroyed property on January 6.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said, “As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C. While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital.”

“This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case the scope of military participation is unique. The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command,” he added.

Read - US President-elect Biden Picks Transgender Woman As Assistant Health Secretary

Read - US: Virginia Pro-gun Activists Gather Outside Richmond Capitol Ahead Of Biden Inauguration

Army secretary says 'conscious of the potential threat'

Meanwhile, US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has told The Associated Press on January 17 that the officials are ‘conscious of the potential threat’ and has even warned the commanders to remain vigilant for any issues within their ranks as the day when Biden will be sworn-in approaches. FBI has also been reportedly vetting the National Guard troops amid fears of ‘insider attack’. However, McCarthy and other leaders have reportedly said that they have not yet seen any evidence of threats but the officials said the vetting had not lagged any new issue and security officials will continue their work.

As per reports, at least 25,000 members of the National Guard have steamed into Washington from across the United States which is also at least two and a half times the number of previous president’s inauguration. Multiple officials have even said that the process had begun more than a week ago when the first Guard troops were deployed to the DC which is set to be completed by Wednesday. Meanwhile, along with the routine military review of service members with extremist connections, FBI is reportedly also screening in addition to any previous monitoring.

Read - Biden Admin Will Engage The World 'as It Is', Not 'as It Was': Secretary Of State-designate Blinken

Read - Biden Inauguration: What US Won’t See During This Year’s Ceremony Due To COVID-19 Pandemic