US: In New York, Antisemitic Graffiti Sprayed Outside Israeli Restaurant

On Thursday morning, in Upper West Side, New York City, antisemitic graffiti was discovered in a newly opened Israeli restaurant, Miriam. On the outdoor dining shed of the restaurant, the word, "F*** Jews" was spray painted. As per a report by Patch News, New York City Police Department (NYPD), arrived at the location around 12:20 pm and began the process of removing the obscene scribbling. An officer stated that the event was being investigated as a hate crime.

Meanwhile, many local leaders have condemned the act on Twitter. Manhattan Borough president, Mark Levine, shared a tweet stating that antisemitic graffiti was scribbled is disgusting and that they must oppose hatred in all of its forms. He further stated that this isn't something they can accept as normal. Upper West Side Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal stated that she is discussed by the antisemitic graffiti and that she encourage the neighbours to support Miriam.

Rafael Hasid, owner and chef, stated that it is sad to watch and lamented on why people were hateful. He went on to say that he is not informing his family about this incident because he doesn't want to concern his mother in Israel, according to Forward. Hasid has lived in the United States for 22 years. Hasid also stated that this isn't the first time his eateries have been targeted. He further stated that all he can say is that he is hoping nothing worse happens in the future and that he can put this behind him and go on as long as no one is wounded physically.

Antisemitic events rise drastically in 2022

The most recent FBI hate crime data suggests that most of the anti-Jewish occurrences in the United States are property crimes, such as vandalism. However, there also have been recent violent attacks on Jews, particularly Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn, which has left some people concerned.

Antisemitic events have risen drastically in 2022, according to The New York Jewish Week. From January 1 through the first week of February, the NYPD hate crimes section reported 22 hate crimes against Jews, compared to eight during the same period the previous year.

(Image: @MarkLevineNYC/Twitter)