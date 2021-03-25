US Infectious Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci Says Not Turning Corner Yet On Coronavirus

The top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, during the White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, March 24 said that he is not ready to say the nation has turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic despite about 2.5 million Americans getting vaccinated each day. He further added that he often gets asked that question. He said, “We are at the corner. Whether we or not we are going to be turning the corner remains to be seen”.

As per Fauci, the main challenge is the high level of new daily cases in the country. Fauci said, “When you are at that level, I don’t think you can declare victory and say you have turned the corner”. With the growing level of vaccinations, Fauci is underscoring recent studies that show negligible rates of coronavirus infection among fully vaccinated people. Also, there has been a significant drop in the number of people 65 and older going to the emergency room with COVID-19.

“No substantial difference”

Earlier, Fauci said that the authorities were considering cutting social distancing rules to three feet. While speaking at CNN’s ‘State of Union’ show, Fauci said that experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were examining a Massachusetts study that found “no substantial difference” in COVID-19 cases in schools observing six-foot and three-foot rules. When asked whether that meant that a three-foot separation was sufficient, Fauci replied, “it does, indeed”.

Fauci, however, also cautioned that the CDC was still poring over the new data and conducting tests of its own. He said that findings will come “soon”. It is worth noting that the study led by the Beth Deaconess Medical Center in Massachusetts found no difference in the number of cases of coronavirus among either student of staff between those observing the three-and six-foot rules when all wore masks. The findings add to a growing body of evidence that coronavirus transmission rates are low in schools. In another such finding, researchers also found that the rates of COVID-19 were lower in schools practising masking than they were in the surrounding cities and towns. Now, it is believed that a three-foot rule would have an enormous impact on prospects for fully reaping schools, officers and even public areas such as sports venues.

(Image Credits: AP)