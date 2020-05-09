US Introduces New Rule Tightening Visa Guidelines For Chinese Journalists

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the United States has tightened its grip over Chinese journalists that enter the country by introducing new regulations on May 8. As the China-US row intensifies over the handling of COVID-19 outbreak, the US has responded to China’s treatment of American journalists by introducing a new rule that will take effect on May 11. It will enable the US to limit the visas for reporters from the mainland for at least 90 days with an option of extension. While announcing the new rule, the US Department of Homeland Security cited China’s “suppression of independent journalism”.

Back in March, China had expelled three journalists working for US-based newspapers. That came a month after the US had reportedly said that it would begin to treat five Chinese state-run media entities with American operations similar to foreign embassies. Just 24 hours before the verdict, China ordered the expulsion of the reporters of the Wall Street Journal, two American and one Australian after a column in the newspaper denounced as ‘racist’ by China.

According to an international news agency, a senior official from US Department of Homeland Security has said in the condition of anonymity that the new rule would allow the US officials to review the visa applications of the Chinese journalists more frequently. This would further allow the country to limit the number of reporters from the mainland in the US. The official reportedly believes it will “create greater national security protections”. Meanwhile, the new rule would not be applied to journalists that have Hong Kong or Macau’s passports.

Read - China Reports 15 New Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Read - China Continues To Hide & Obfuscate COVID 19 Data From World: Mike Pompeo

China releases animated video to mock US

Meanwhile, China has posted an animated video with the title ‘Once upon a virus’ mocking all the statements that the United States made to place the blame on China for spreading disinformation. While US President Donald Trump has repeatedly targetted the Chinese government for not doing enough to control the outbreak of COVID-19 back in December 2019, China has denied all allegations. The new video with Lego-like figures representing China and the US on the other talks about statements made by both countries broken down month-by-month.

Once Upon a Virus... pic.twitter.com/FY0svfEKc6 — Ambassade de Chine en France (@AmbassadeChine) April 30, 2020

Read - WHO Concedes 'Wuhan Market Had Clear Role In Virus Outbreak' As China Agrees To Probe

Read - China Shows Support For WHO-led Inquiry Into Global COVID-19 Response

(With agency inputs)