US Issues Licenses To Ensure Flow Of Vital Assistance For People Of Afghanistan

Amid the ongoing political and economic crisis in Afghanistan, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury has issued three General Licenses on Wednesday (local time) to allow the continuous flow of humanitarian aid and other relief support to the Afghan people, according to a press release by the Treasury department. The OFAC has released a Fact Sheet that outlines and summarises the applicable authorizations and recommendations supporting the delivery of humanitarian aid, personal remittances, as well as other help to the Afghans.

As per the press release, these acts demonstrate the US government's commitment towards the Afghan citizens and the continuous long-standing practice of approving the delivery provision of humanitarian goods and services to regions subject to US sanctions. Further, Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury stated, “The United States is the largest single provider of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan... which is why the Treasury is taking these additional steps to facilitate assistance,” as per the release.

The 3 General Licenses to allow humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

OFAC has issued the General Licenses to broaden the existing authorizations which have been linked to humanitarian assistance and other initiatives that support basic necessities of the Afghan people. General License 17 enables any transactions and operations with the Taliban or the Haqqani Network that are for the work of the official business of the US government by employees, grantees, or contractors, subject to specified criteria, according to the release.

Further, the General License 18 authorises “all transactions and activities involving the Taliban or the Haqqani Network that are for the conduct of the official business of certain international organizations and other international entities by employees, grantees, or contractors thereof, subject to certain conditions,” as per the release.

While, according to the release, General License 19 approves all transactions and operations involving the Taliban or the Haqqani Network, that are customarily incident and essential to the following activities by nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), as well as subjected to certain conditions, such as the humanitarian initiatives to satisfy basic human needs; schemes to support rule of law, participation of citizens, government transparency and accountability, human rights and fundamental freedoms, access to the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.

Furthermore, Adeyemo also added that the economy in Afghanistan is facing serious difficulties, which have been aggravated by the nation's lengthy dependence on foreign assistance, donor and private sector flight prompted by the Taliban's takeover, drought, structural macroeconomic woes, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak. And to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the treasury has issued extensive authorizations to guarantee that non-governmental organisations, foreign organisations, and the US government may continue to help individuals in need.

(Image: AP)