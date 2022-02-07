US: Ivanka Trump Under Congress’ Scanner, Latter Questions Her Knowledge Of Capitol Riots

US Congress is raising questions over Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's knowledge about the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021, as she was present in the Oval Office with her father and Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser Keith Kellogg on the morning of January 6. As per the reports of AP News, former President Donald Trump told Pence that he had a responsibility to reject Electoral College votes that would have confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

When Pence refused Trump's demand, and Trump told him that he did not have the bravery to make a difficult decision, Ivanka Trump turned to Keith Kellogg and said that Mike Pence is a good man, according to AP News. Now, the House committee investigating the riot wants to know what else Ivanka heard and observed that day as they try to piece together the story of the riots and the involvement of the previous president in provoking them.

Trump knows details about what happened

US Representative Stephanie Murphy, who is also a member of the panel stated that Ivanka Trump knows details about what happened leading up to and on January 6, as well as about the former president's state of mind as events transpired, according to AP. It's unusual for congressional investigators to target a president's family member, but as a key assistant to her father, she had a front-row seat to power. Kellogg told the committee about the conversation, but Ivanka Trump has remained silent on the situation.

Ivanka Trump was known as a unique voice in the White House who could communicate with her father and persuade him to change his ways, despite her mixed success. Since her father left the government, she has kept a low profile and removed herself from politics and her father since relocating to Florida.

They are requesting Ivanka Trump's voluntary cooperation

However, her proximity to Trump on January 6 might provide the committee with direct access to what Trump was up to during the key three hours when his followers stormed the Capitol. Trump's personal lawyer has been subpoenaed by the committee, which has interviewed almost 500 witnesses thus far. They are also requesting Ivanka Trump's voluntary cooperation, according to AP.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP