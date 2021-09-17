US Judge Declares Legal Papers Can Be Served In Sexual Assault Case Against Prince Andrew

Legal papers in a sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew can now be served on him, according to a US judge. Virginia Giuffre, who filed a complaint against him last month, has accused the 61-year-old Duke of York alleging that he has 'actively dodged' formal efforts to serve him with a lawsuit. According to Sky News, the complainant accused Prince Andrew of violence and intentional infliction of mental distress in connection with alleged misbehaviour from about two decades ago.

Giuffre was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse, which she claims took place at the same time when financier Jeffrey Epstein had been sexually abusing her. Her lawyers asked district judge Lewis Kaplan for help, accusing the duke of evading the paperwork, comparing it to a "hide and seek game behind palace walls."

Judge Kaplan rules plan to deliver complaint to Duke's lawyer as fair

Judge Kaplan ruled that the plan to deliver the complaint to the duke's Los Angeles-based lawyer was fairly calculated to bring the papers served to the defendant's attention, regardless of whether or not the prince "authorised" the lawyer to receive it.

Giuffre's lawyers claim that they served Prince Andrew lawfully in England when a copy of the case was placed with a police officer monitoring the duke's Windsor house. This comes a day after the London High Court announced that if the parties could not reach an agreement, Prince Andrew would be served. The lawyers for the Prince have seven days to file an appeal. Giuffre's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said in an emailed statement that they appreciate the court's decision to allow alternate service on Prince Andrew.

Giuffre claims that she was trafficked for sex by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17, and that the duke had sex with her three times, once in Maxwell's London home, once at Epstein's Manhattan mansion, and once at Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands. Unspecified damages are sought in the civil complaint.

Giuffre's lawsuit is baseless: Duke's lawyer

Prince Andrew's lawyer Andrew Brettler stated at a court hearing on Monday that Giuffre's lawsuit is baseless, nonviable and perhaps unconstitutional, according to Sky News. Prince Andrew has disputed all of Giuffre's allegations. In a written order, Loretta A Preska, District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York stated that the duke has the right to request information about the settlement between Giuffre and Epstein.

Image: AP