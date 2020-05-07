US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Gallbladder Treatment

US Supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on May 6, was discharged from John Hopkins Hospital where she was being treated for a gall bladder infection. Before discharge, she participated in two arguments, conducted by teleconference amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a supreme court statement released later, the 87-year-old justice was “doing well” and was “glad to be home”.

The court also said that over the next few weeks, Ginsburg would be visiting the hospital regularly for follow up outpatient visits. It also revealed that she would be going a non-surgical procedure to remove the gall stone. Owing to COVID-19, all judges and lawyers held one of its kind telephonic oral arguments throughout the week. According to reports, on May 5, she was treated for the inflammatory condition of the gallbladder known as acute cholecystitis.

Medical history

In 2019, Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation for a cancerous tumour on her pancreas and in the same year, in December, she was operated for lung cancer. In 2018, she broke ribs in a fall and was treated for that. As per reports, Ginsburg's health is being closely watched because a Supreme Court vacancy could give Republican President Donald Trump to appoint another judge of his choice and move it further towards the right.

According to experts, the hospitalisation could have been proved a risk amid a pandemic that had proven to be particularly dangerous to the elderly, especially to those with other medical conditions. At present, the United States of America is the hardest hit nation by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 1,263,197 have contracted the virus and 74,807 have died across the American territory. Out of the total infected nearly 213,109 have recovered. Globally, a total of 3,820,703 have tested positive out of which 1,303,122 have recovered.

