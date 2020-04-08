US Leaders Form Coalition To Pressure China Into Closing Wet Markets In View Of COVID-19

In view of the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world, a coalition is being formed in the United States to exert pressure on China to close its infamous wet markets from where the virus outbreak is reported to have been started. According to reports, the coalition consists of many senators and activists.

As per international media reports, the members who are likely to be a part of it include US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham and several animal rights forums including the Humane Society of the United States, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and Animal Wellness Action.

About the coalition

According to reports, the main aim of the coalition is to put pressure on Beijing directly to close the wet markets like the ones in Wuhan. According to the leaders, the risks posed by the wet markets are too high. Meanwhile, several online petitions have already taken off urging China to shut these markets.

PETA's online petition has over 100,000 signatures, urging the World Health Organization to close the animal trading markets worldwide. Along with it, Animal Wellness Action, run by former Humane Society President Wayne Pacelle, has also posted a petition against China.

China re-opens wet markets

Meanwhile, China's 'wet markets' have been reopened and the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. The coronavirus outbreak had earlier been pinned down by the WHO to one such 'wet-market' in Wuhan, with a 'patient zero' recently being identified.

The novel virus itself is said to have jumped from bats - a species that is sold at such wet markets along with other animals such as dogs and pangolins. Currently, a total of 81,740 reported cases and 3,331 deaths have been reported in China due to the deadly virus.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 1,419,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 81,512 people. Along with it, around 301,497 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

(With ANI Inputs; Image Credits: ANI)