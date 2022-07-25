US: LGBTQ Activist Writes To CDC; Urges Name-change For Monkeypox To Prevent Stigma

As cases of monkeypox (hMPXV) soared in the United States, an LGBTQ+ activist appealed to the Biden administration to expand testing and vaccine access, and change the name of the disease to prevent stigma against any specific community.

In an open letter addressed to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky, Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT centre, said anyone can catch the disease and added linking the infection with the LGBTQ community is not appropriate. Though US officials noted the disease is more prevalent among the gay community, anyone can catch the virus. He has also demanded the administration change the name of the disease as it stimulates stigma.

"On behalf of the undersigned LGBTQ+ organizations, we are writing today as our community faces the health threat of Monkeypox (hMPXV) to demand expanding testing, vaccine access, and a name change for hMPXV," part of the letter read. "Additionally, the current nomenclature and association to West Africa are stigmatizing and could lead to discrimination. As decades-long leaders in the fight against HIV/AIDS, the undersigned organizations strive to create an environment where diseases do not discriminate against populations and are concerned the current name undermines decades of efforts to minimize stigma in MSM communities," the letter continued.

Read the letter below.

Monkeypox: Symptoms & causes

According to the European and American health authorities, monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates. They noted the virus occasionally infects people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. However, in recent days, several cases of monkeypox cases, mostly in young men, have been detected in Europe and the US.

The health officials noted most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. Moreover, the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Monday, said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency-- one step below the pandemic.

