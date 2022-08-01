US: Lockheed Martin To Launch Satellite Constellation To Boost Defence Connectivity

In efforts to show how space could potentially enhance Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO), the United States-based Lockheed Martin will launch its own constellation of small satellites in 2023 to demonstrate that space can be used to provide global battlefield awareness, sensing and connectivity in even the most austere, denied or contested areas.

The United States Department of Defense’s JADO vision is to connect assets across every domain, sea, land, air, space and cyber, to give Lockheed Martin service members information superiority.

The ultimate high ground, space, will enable JADO by providing connected information and data services over communications-challenged territories and regions to support Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2) of theatre-focused effects in a global context.

Space-Augmented JADO Environment Test Bed project

Lockheed Martin’s Space-Augmented JADO Environment (SAJE) Test Bed project was unveiled as the US Department of Defense is expected to improve Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) by improving the connectivity and information relay between military assets, even within communications-contested environments and thus strengthening the connective tissue that enables Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Under the programme, Lockheed Martin is scheduled to launch three self-funded satellites, including an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and communications model, to establish the test bed. It will also provide a variety of sensors, processors and communications links in space to perform live on-orbit demonstrations and experiments.

According to Lockheed Martin, the timing for fielding this new space testbed in 2023 couldn’t be better, as SAJE will be available to participate in the US Indo-Pacific Command’s Northern Edge exercise. SAJE would also be available for JADO demonstrations to advance the United States Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the US Navy’s Project Overmatch and the US Army’s Project Convergence.

Space has played an increasing role in JADO demonstrations and exercises over the past five years, but re-tasking already-fielded satellites for a weeks-long demo presents challenges. SAJE will provide a no-cost alternative for the government to advance JADO.

Lockheed Martin’s investment in the Space-Augmented JADO Environment (SAJE) constellation is all part of the company’s commitment to advancing the United States Department of Defence's vision for the JADO.