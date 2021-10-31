US Man Buys 20 Identical Lottery Tickets, Wins 20 Times For $100,000 Total

A man named William Newell from the US state of Virginia won 20 top prizes totalling $100,000 after purchasing 20 identical lottery tickets for the same drawing. As per the reports of UPI, Newell informed Virginia Lottery authorities that he generally buys his lottery tickets at a local store, but this time he decided to try buying them online for the first time and bought 20 identical tickets for the Pick 4 drawing on October 23 during the daytime.

According to Newell, he chose the numbers, 5-4-1-1, which awarded him a $5,000 prize for each ticket and a $100,000 jackpot. Newell stated that it feels good, to win without a question. He also stated that he has not yet decided how he will spend his winning prize, according to UPI.

Players have won more than $1 billion

Since the Virginia Lottery debuted its online games a little more than a year ago, players have won more than $1 billion. 2,13,000 unique players have won more than 196 million dollars at Virginia Lottery's official website in less than 16 months, According to WFXR News. Kevin Hall, the executive director of Virginia Lottery stated that Virginians have embraced the ease of playing the lottery on their smartphones, tablets and PCs.

According to WFXR News, he also said that the Lottery is always exploring new and convenient methods to meet consumer expectations while also giving the players plenty of opportunities to imagine what a winning moment might look like. By creating an account, anyone over the age of 18 who is physically located in Virginia can play online. However, before the candidates can play online, they must pass thorough identity and age verification checks.

Another man from Virginia purchased 20 identical tickets and won

In a very similar case to William Newell, last year, in November, another man from Virginia named James Simpson purchased 20 identical tickets containing the same numbers and won a $100,000 reward in a Virginia Lottery drawing featuring $5,000 prize tickets. According to Simpson, the same numbers, which were 1-4-4-1 previously earned him a much lesser jackpot. According to UPI, Simpson stated that he intends to pay off his debts with his gains.

(Image: Unsplash)