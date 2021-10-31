US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken To Visit Chinese Foreign Minister In G20 Summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken set to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on October 31, Sunday, during G20 Summit in Rome. This meeting will take place amid conflict between the two nations over Washington supporting Taiwan's "meaningful participation" in the United Nations, ANI reported. The senior diplomats will meet for the first time after a heated meeting that was held in the US state of Alaska in March, wherein the Chinese delegation chastised Washington.

Furthermore, on Friday, minister Wang Yi stated that apart from reuniting with China, Taiwan has no future. He also claimed that Taiwan has no global legal position other than just a Chinese province. The minister went on to say that the United States and a few other nations will not be able to halt the 50-years-old One China policy, and further stated that they are much behind to succeed during the twenty-first century. "If they persist, they will pay the price," the minister added.

Antony Blinken urged to support the 'meaningful' participation of Taiwan

The comments of the Chinese Foreign Minister came after when the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had urged the member states of the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday to support the "meaningful" participation of Taiwan. The United States has called for backing Taiwan when it was seen that China has made continuous attempts to limit the island's foreign involvement.

Citing the statement of Blinken, the news agency reported, “We encourage all UN Member States to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.” Further, Blinken has argued for Taiwan's strong involvement in the UN, claiming that the island's exclusion jeopardises the UN's and associated entities' crucial work.

In addition, Chinese military activity has gradually increased near the island that Beijing considers as a rebellious province and has further promised to recapture by force if needed. Due to the dispute, Washington and Beijing have established several new campaigns for international assistance for their respective positions with each using ambitious language of sovereign rights and international precedent. No one among the two nations is backing down. Further, US President Joe Biden warned Beijing recently that the US is committed to assisting Taiwan in defending itself in any case of a Chinese invasion.

(Image: AP)