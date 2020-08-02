Indian-made Device That Can 'neutralise Covid' Gets US FDA & EU Nod; It's Called Shycocan

The research wing of Bengaluru based Organisation De Scalene has come up with a device called "SHYCOCAN" (Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon) which is said to neutralize the Coronavirus. It has received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Union for manufacturing last week.

'SHYCOCAN is a plug and play device'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, Chairman, Organisation De Scalene, said that the device will not kill any bacteria or fungus, however, neutralizes the coronavirus particles. "The device was tested for its safety and efficacy and is soon going to be manufactured and marketed in the US under the Enforcement Discretion policy of USFDA and in Europe as the device is CE compliant and is CE marked," said Kumar.

He also added the device will cover a volume of 10,000 cubic feet. The device Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon (SHYCOCAN) is intended to be used in the residential, industrial and commercial environment and is designed for active containment by attenuation of Corona family of viruses. (Laboratories de Especialidades Immunological S.A. de C.V, Virucidal Activity concludes 99.9 per cent virus elimination), Kumar asserted.

"SHYCOCAN operates on regular 110/240V - 50/60 Hz wall socket and is a plug and play device, that delivers the necessary signals to a photon mediated electrons emitters (PMEE), that produces hypercharge high-velocity electrons by photon mediation that interacts with the negative seeking S-protein of Corona family of viruses thus reducing infectivity and prevent air and surface borne transmission of corona family of viruses," said Kumar.

The device does not use any chemicals, or any other consumables and does not produce harmful ozone gas or any other substances and is completely safe for use in any environment, he added. "The device has been in use for more than a year at the S-CARD campus, the headquarters of Scalene," said Kumar.

According to media reports, in India, about nine companies have shown interest in manufacturing it, and three companies have already entered into a licensing agreement. The price of the Shycocan is unknown, but Kumar revealed that the device will be far less than one day’s treatment for a COVID-19 positive patient.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 17 lakh on Saturday evening, of which 11.1 lakh were reported in July alone thus accounting for about 65.48% of the total instances of the viral infection reported in the country so far.

(With agency inputs)