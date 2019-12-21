US: Man Found Dead In Freezer After 10 Years, Note Says Wife Not Responsible

When a woman died, the police was left startled to have found her husband's body in a chest freezer at the couple's home. While this wasn't shocking enough for the police in Tooele, Utah, they also discovered a note from the husband stating that his wife is not responsible for his death. Jeanne Souron-Mathers died in November out of natural causes and her husband Paul Mathers is believed to have died a decade ago after investigation.

According to the search warrant which was unsealed last week, the police authorities are investigating the possibility of Paul's wife receiving his monthly payments from the Veterans Affairs and Social Security which did not stop even after his death.

Reportedly, Sgt. Jeremy Hansen of the Tooele Police Department said that the investigators have filed subpoenas and the financial records are awaited. Hansen believes that the sum total received by Jeanne would be nearly $177,000.

According to the reports of the investigation, Paul died in the time span of February 4, 2009, to March 8, 2009.

Paul was terminally ill

Paul was already suffering from a terminal disease and was being treated at a local Veterans Affairs medical centre and was last seen present there ten years ago on February 4.

However, before his death, he left a letter stating that Jeanne is not responsible for his death and has been notarized in December 2008. When the investigators tracked down the notary, it was learned that she did not read the note, 'just stamped it'.

While Paul's terminal illness has not been disclosed by the police officials, Jeanne died of natural causes and she stopped receiving dialysis treatment in early 2019. However, one of the couple's neighbour acknowledged that Jeanne was friendly and she said her husband had walked out on her. Reportedly, the neighbour also said that 'it is creepy' to 'live with dead partner'.

(With agency inputs)