US: Man Sues Dating Company After Not Finding Single Women Of 'his Age' In Database

A Denver, US man has reportedly sued a local dating company ‘The Denver Dating Co.’ for exaggeration of services alleging that there are not many ladies that he can find on the company’s user base. The incident, which reminds one of the Hollywood flick Love Guaranteed, garnered attention after the single man claimed that he paid thousands of dollars to find his lady online but was upset to discover that “there were only five women in the 18 to 35 range active in the database,” according to a lawsuit filed in Denver District Court accessed by the US broadcasters.

The 29-year-old Ian Cross filed a lawsuit and dragged the company into a legal mess alleging that he spent approximately $9,409.80 in membership on the website convinced by a company representative but was still single. Denver Dating Company is a US-based form owned by HMZ Group, the same company which also owns another website Mile High Singles which was under investigation before for deceptive business practices. A former saleswoman had claimed that deception is part of the playbook to get customers to pay big money for membership with the company, Colorado’s Fox 31 reports.

Plaintiff, Ian Cross, who got just five women on the database alleged that the Nevada-based firm had indulged in the fraudulent inducement, breach of contract, and deceptive trade practices. The Denver Dating Co., meanwhile, suggests on its website that its members-only service performs extensive screenings of the customers to ensure “they are functioning members of our community.” But Cross, as per the lawsuit, “was interested in engaging a dating service to meet single women his age” but did not find many single ladies online.

Image: Unsplash