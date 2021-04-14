US Man Sues Police For Wrongful Arrest Based On False Facial-recognition Match

A black man who was arrested when facial recognition technology wrongfully identified him as a suspected shoplifter has now sued the Detroit police. Also, the man is now seeking compensation for the incident and restrictions on how the city uses the tool. According to the reports by The Associated Press, Robert Williams said, “I came home from work and was arrested in my driveway in front of my wife and daughters, who watched in tears, because a computer made an error”. He further added, “This never should have happened, and I want to make sure that this painful experience never happens to anyone else”.

A complaint that was filed by the man last year said that his Michigan driver license photo was mistakenly flagged as a match to a shoplifting suspect. As per the police records, the investigators had scanned grainy surveillance camera footage of a theft that took place in 2018 theft inside a Shinola watch store in midtown Detroit. As a result, Williams was arrested in front of his wife and daughters at their front lawns in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills. Speaking about the arrest, Williams said, “I can’t really even put it into words. It was one of the most shocking things that I ever had happen to me”.

Williams demand apology

Supported by the American Civil Liberties Union, Williams is now demanding a public apology. He also wants a final dismissal of his case and wants Detroit police to stop using the facial recognition technology. The complaint by ACLU said that the Detroit police “unthinkingly relied on flawed and racist facial recognition technology without taking reasonable measures to verify the information being provided”. It termed the investigation as “shoddy and incomplete”. It called the officers who were involved “rude and threatening”.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy made a written statement and apologised on behalf of her office for taking up the case. She said, “This case should not have been issued based on the DPD investigation, and for that we apologize”. She further added, “Thankfully, it was dismissed on our office’s own motion. This does not in any way make up for the hours that Mr. Williams spent in jail”. The police department has denied to comment citing “pending litigation”.

(Image Credits: AP)