US Man Who Died Of Coronavirus Received Last Rites Over Phone

A man in the United States, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus was given last rites over the phone by his pastor ten minutes before he lost his life. According to reports, 91-year-old Bill Pike from Connecticut received his last rites over the phone from his pastor before succumbing to the deadly virus. Bill left behind a wife and three children, who were also connected to the line when the pastor was delivering the last rites. Bill's family is currently under quarantine and said their last goodbyes over the phone.

Read: Coronavirus: Assam Govt Asks Residents Stranded Abroad To Send Details For Financial Aid

As per reports, pastor Rev. Peter Walsh of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan said that after delivering the last rites he told Bill that he loved him and hung up the phone so that his family could say their last goodbyes. Bill's wife Cathie Pike while talking to the media said that they are more focused on his amazing 91 years that he lived joyfully and not the last 20 days of struggle. Bill Pike will be buried in Colorado where other family members are buried. According to Bill's family, a service would be held in his memory when the pandemic is contained.

Read: IMPORTANT: IRCTC To Refund E-tickets Of Trains Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Automatically

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Coronavirus: Use Free Time To Hone Skills Like Newton Did During London Plague, IIT Tells Students

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 8,933. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

Read: Katy Perry Puts On Surgical Gloves During Shopping Trip Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

