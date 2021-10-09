US-Mexico New Security Framework To Mark 'new Chapter' In Cooperation: Antony Blinken

The US and Mexico on Friday, 8 October, discussed a new joint security plan, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as the beginning of a “new chapter” in security cooperation between the two nations. After concluding the US-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue, the two nations agreed to end the Merida Initiative and launch a new alliance dubbed as the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities.

"It’s time for a comprehensive approach to our security cooperation, one that will see us as equal partners in defining our shared priorities, tackle the root drivers of these challenges like inequity, like corruption and focus not only on strengthening law enforcement, but also public health, the rule of law, inclusive economic opportunities,” Blinken said.

I cherish Mexico’s culture and the warmth of its people. I thank the people of Mexico for their heartening messages during my stay. It is always gratifying to visit this nation and I look forward to coming back soon. Viva México! #DosNacionesUnFuturo pic.twitter.com/GiElg1pDQb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 9, 2021

While speaking at a press conference, Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, explained the difference between the two programmes. He said that the Merida Initiative was only focused on capturing major drug lords in Mexico with IS backing, while the new initiative is “more complex”. Ebrard said, “Today we have a common strategy that is more complex”. He added that the new programme will focus more on reducing overall addiction rates and generating job opportunities for youth.

“The first substantive difference is that the Merida Initiative was, from the point of view of Mexico, focused on the thesis that the cartel capos had to be captured and that was sufficient,” Ebrard said.

“Now they see that wasn’t enough, that attention must be paid to expanding opportunities for youth and treating addiction,” he said, adding, “The success of this is going to be measured in fewer homicides in Mexico and less drug consumption.”

‘New chapter’ in US-Mexico cooperation

According to Xinhua, the bilateral dialogue between the two nations ended with a joint declaration, which covered issues including public health protection, prevention of cross-border crime, reducing arms trafficking, as well as the dismantling of criminal networks. During the press briefing, Blinken acknowledged that Mexico and the US face a “complex” security situation, however, he also said that the latest initiative will address several challenges and will mark a “new chapter”.

“We need to deal with the violence, dismantle the transnational criminal organizations and focus on prevention with the goal of creating the conditions for a culture of peace, while we work hand-in-hand to address the fundamental causes of crime,” the joint statement said.

(With inputs from AP)