US Military Assessment Shows That Taliban Will Most Likely Capture Kabul Within 90 Days

US President Joe Biden earlier stated that he does not regret the decision of troops drawdown from Afghanistan, asking Afghan military forces to put up a fight to safeguard their nation. As Taliban militia makes rapid advancement towards the provincial capitals gaining a stronghold in areas once controlled by the US-led military, US commander-in-chief’s internal officials have now expressed concerns that Afghanistan's capital Kabul might imminently fall into the hands of the Taliban within three months. Speaking to Washington Post, a source familiar with US military analysis who chose not to be named, said that Kabul may be seized by the armed Taliban in maybe less than one month if not three, depending on how the Afghan forces put up a fight.

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, the capital of Farah province, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Kabul most likely to fall to Taliban within 90 days

US Army’s speculations were made just hours after the Taliban captured Faizabad, capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, a key province as fears loomed that the terror faction might soon reach the outskirts of Kabul. A Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security report had revealed that more than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan's Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced toward the border abandoning territory, laying down their weapons.

The retreating Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were taken into Tajikistan by the Tajik authorities on humanitarian grounds. In the footage that circulated, the Afghan forces were seen surrendering as the Taliban made significant gains in the northern half of the country. As most of the foreign troops have pulled out, and the Afghan military was left to defend the country of its own power, US President Joe Biden stressed, “They've got to fight for themselves.”

Taliban fighters and Afghans gather around the body of a member of the security forces who was killed, inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan.

Even then, the unnarmed official estimates that the Afghanistan capital Kabul will most likely fall to the Taliban within 90 days, according to the US military assessments of the conflict within the war-torn region. In merely 24 hours, Taliban terrorists seized three key provincial capitals and unfurled a victory flag in the main square in front of the governor's office in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province.

They also captured the western city of Farah, and earlier the key northern city of Kunduz after tumultuous combat with the Afghan military. Even as Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani flew to Mazar-i-Sharif in defiance of the Taliban’s bloody fight, the latter seized control of the key northern city. Cities of Aybak and Sar-e-Pol, Zaranj, the capital of western Nimruz province, the city of Sheberghan, the capital of northern Zawzjan province, and Taleqan, the capital of another northern province, have all been re-captured by Taliban as US forces exited the Afghanistan soil, and NATO troops followed behind.

