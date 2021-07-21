US Military Base To Shelter 2500 Afghans Who Fought For America During War Against Taliban

According to the Biden administration, 2,500 Afghan visa seekers and their families who worked for the US during the Taliban war will be taken to a military base in Virginia until their visa applications can be cleared. According to Tolo News, the administration informed Congress that the Afghans will be held at Fort Lee, a huge Army facility, south of Richmond, beginning next week. The revelations come as the government rushes to finish the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, raising fears about the safety of Afghans who worked as translators and at other support positions for American troops and diplomats.

Over 20,000 people want to file for "Special Immigrant Visas"

The government stated earlier this month that "Operation Allies Refuge," a programme to relocate Afghan visa aspirants, will begin soon. The Afghans who will be kept at Fort Lee are only a fraction of the total number of Afghans seeking asylum in the United States. According to Tolo News, over 20,000 people have expressed interest in filing for "Special Immigrant Visas" to go to the United States, but roughly half of them are far enough along in the vetting process to be considered for migration.

"At President Joe Biden's direction, the Department of State is working to relocate interested, eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have been approved through the Special Immigrant Visa or SIV program," Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, acknowledged as such. "As you heard from the president, approximately 2,500 Afghans and family members are currently eligible to finish special immigrant processing in the United States and will certainly provide more details as they become available."

The revelations come as the Government rushes to finish the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, raising fears about the safety of Afghans who worked as translators and other support positions for American troops and diplomats. "We will continue to partner with the Afghan people, to partner with the Afghan government and support that diplomatic process that did receive a boost over the weekend from the joint declaration that was issued by the Afghan parties. Again, declarations are positive. What we are going to be looking for is the follow-through and we expect to see that follow through in the coming days and weeks," Ned Price stated.