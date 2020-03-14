US Military To Halt Domestic Travel Amid Growing Cases Of Coronavirus

Pentagon announced sweeping domestic travel restrictions on US troops and their families amid the growing cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved the new travel restrictions, effective from March 16 to May 11, for service members, DoD civilians, and their families assigned to DoD installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories.

The restrictions will not only halt all domestic travel including Permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty, but it will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations. According to the memo signed by Norquist, an exception may be granted for compelling reasons where the travel is determined to be mission-essential, necessary of humanitarian reasons, or warranted due to extreme hardship.

“Approval authority for these exceptions belongs to the Combatant Commander, the Service Secretaries, the Chief Management Officer, or the Director of the Joint Staff, but may be delegated,” said the Department of Defense in a statement.

Pentagon said that it will continue to issue additional guidelines related to the novel coronavirus as and when required. The Defense Department added that their main goal is to remain ahead of the virus spread so the troops remain effective and ready.

On March 13, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the wake of growing cases of coronavirus. He said that it was needed to “unleash the full power” of the federal government and urged every state to set up emergency operation centres effective immediately.

“The emergency orders I am issuing today will also confer broad new authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services,” said Trump.

Europe - the epicentre of COVID-19

The US President re-emphasised that his administration’s early and aggressive actions against China will help save countless lives. The United States has reported over 2,300 cases of coronavirus with the death toll rising to 50. Over 140,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and the death toll stands at 5,436. The World Health Organisation has declared that Europe has now become the epicentre of the deadly virus with Italy being the worst-hit.

